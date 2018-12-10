This Week On World Cafe: December 10-14

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe :

Monday, December 10 – Doyle Bramhall II

Doyle Bramhall II has worked with a lot of A-List musicians, including Roger Waters, Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow, Amos Lee and Elton John — not to mention his long running partnership with Eric Clapton. He’s also a successful solo artist, offering a mix of rock, blues, roots, and gospel in his music. Tune in to hear Bramhall perform songs off his latest album, Shade, on this episode of World Cafe.

Tuesday, December 11 – Fantastic Negrito

Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, better known by his stage name Fantastic Negrito, has hit some real highs and some real lows in his career. After running away from home at the age of 12, he taught himself to play piano by sneaking into Berkeley. He eventually made a million dollar record deal, but then lost it after a car accident that left him in a three-week coma. Despite all of this, he went on to win NPR Music’s first ever Tiny Desk Contest, and then a Grammy in 2017.

Wednesday, December 12 – Encore: Courtney Marie Andrews

Courtney Marie Andrews is one of those rare talents that makes you say, “this is the real deal.” Tune in to hear as Courtney shares stories about sleeping in tents and gas stations after leaving home at the age of 16 to pursue music, being taught to sing by Aretha Franklin (kinda), and performs music from her country-folk album, May Your Kindness Remain.

Thursday, December 13 – Kurt Vile

Kurt Vile and his band The Violators stopped by the World Cafe studios recently to record live songs from Kurt’s new album, Bottle It In. On this episode, we’ll hear the rockin’ results and an interview with Kurt that includes stories about tangling with the Philadelphia Parking Authority, and the country music that J Mascis turned Kurt on to.

Friday, December 14 – Jeff Tweedy

Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) is the title of Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy’s new memoir. It’s filled with stories about making music, the complicated relationships Tweedy has had with band mates, drug addiction, and the challenges he faced in rehab. On this episode of World Cafe, we’ll hear Jeff Tweedy talk about all of that with host Talia Schlanger.

Listen to World Cafe every Monday-Friday at 11pm on KXT!