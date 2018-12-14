The KXT Local Show — December 13, 2018

Thursday, December 13, 2018
Highlights from the show:
Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:
E.B. The Younger – “Used To Be”
Oscar DeLaughter – “Grand Prize”
Old 97’s – “Love The Holidays”
PKTBK – “Sunshine”
Medicine Man Revival – “Work It Out”
Polyphonic Spree – “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”
LEV – “Search Party”
Electrik Ants – “Half Pages”
Keegan McInroe – “Christmas In Levelland”
The Hope Trust – “Thing About the Other Side”
Taylor Young – “Shine On Me”
Summerjob feat. Juma Spears – “Waitin’ On The Fame”
Dead Flowers – “A Lot Like Xmas”
Somogyi – “Fair Winds”