JD McPherson Headlines The KXT Holiday Concert

Join us and JD McPherson at The Statler for The KXT Holiday Concert this Thursday, December 13 for a rockin’ good time!

Venue

The Statler Ballroom

1914 Commerce Street

Dallas TX 75201

Date

Thursday, December 18, 2018

Time

Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm.

About

The historic Statler Ballroom welcomes rockabilly revivalist JD McPherson, headlining KXT’s Holiday Concert for an evening of retro-rockin’ holiday season tunes. McPherson will perform songs from his latest album, SOCKS, fitting the festive themes of the holiday season. Written, produced and arranged by McPherson and his longtime bandmates, the 10-track collection is rooted in 1950s rock ‘n’ roll, old-school rhythm and blues – all hallmarks of his unique sound.

Whether you’re in the holiday spirit, or just wanna say, “Bah Humbug,” join us for an evening with JD McPherson at The KXT Holiday Concert on Thursday, December 13 at 8PM!

Get your tickets to The KXT Holiday Concert feat. JD McPherson, on sale HERE!