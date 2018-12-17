Celebrate the Holidays with KXT!

Grab your ugliest sweater and cozy up next to that dial for KXT’s slate of holiday programs.

via GIPHY

Happy Holidays! from The KXT Local Show

Thursday, December 20 at 7pm

Tune in for a special holiday-themed edition of The Local Show! Host Amy Miller will be joined by Dallas Morning News’ Thor Christensen to discuss some of his favorite local albums of the year. Amy will also be spinning some festive tracks from your favorite local artists.

Want to submit a song for consideration? Send streaming links to [email protected]

KXT’s Christmas Anthem with Gini Mascorro

Sunday, December 23 at 6pm

A perennial favorite here at KXT — expect some holiday favorites, both old and new, carefully curated and lovingly hosted by KXT’s very own Gini Mascorro.

Holiday Music 24/7

Monday, December 24 – Tuesday, December 25

Panicked last-minute shopping, boisterous family dinners, decorating frenzies — we’re here for you through it all. Tune in starting at 11am on Monday through 11pm on Tuesday for your around-the-clock holiday soundtrack.

KXT’s Tribute Show

Thursday, December 27 at 7pm

Celebrate the music of the artists we lost this year, including Aretha Franklin, Dolores O’Riordan of The Craberries, Roy Clark and other greats. Join as we honor those artists in a special tribute show hosted by Gini Mascorro.

KXT’s Best of 2018

Friday, December 28 at 7pm

Before we welcome new music of 2019, host Dave Emmert is taking us on a tour of our favorite albums of the past year! Tune in as Amy Miller, Brad Dolbeer and Gini Mascorro join Dave in the studio to revisit and talk about some of 2018’s best records.

New Year’s Eve with KXT

Monday, December 31 at 10pm

Get ready to ring in 2019 with a scattering of New Years-themed songs throughout the day. And when the clock strikes midnight, we’ve got the perfect songs to jam out to until 2AM!

Happy Holidays from KXT, and here’s to another year of great music!