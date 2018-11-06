This Week On World Cafe: November 5-9

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe :

Monday, November 5 – Bonjay

Bonjay is a duo consisting of Alanna Stuart and Ian Swain of Toronto, whose debut full-length album, Lush Life, is a love letter to the swirl of cities and the people they bring together. Join this episode of World Cafe as Swain and Stuart share stories from their unique backgrounds, reflect on what it really means to “belong” and perform live.

Tuesday, November 6 – No Words, Just Music

If you’re feeling worded out on this Election Day, here’s some warm respite for you: some of our favorite pieces of music without words. We’ll take some giant jazz steps with John Coltrane, dig in to the dazzling harp of Dorothy Ashby and sink into some Southern soul with Booker T and the MGs. Enjoy and escape on this all instrumental edition of World Cafe.

Wednesday, November 7 – The Revivalists

The story of how David Shaw and Zack Feinberg formed The Revivalists involves a chance encounter on the streets of New Orleans, followed by an all-night gig at a bar-slash-laundromat. On this episode of World Cafe, Kallao gets the scoop from David and Zack on this, and we’ll hear The Revivalists perform live at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Thursday, November 8 – Sense of Place, Edinburgh : KT Tunstall

Kicking off the Sense of Place trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, this episode of World Cafe features a live, hometown session with KT Tunstall. Hailing from St. Andrews, Scotland, the singer-songwriter, guitarist and loop expert KT Tunstall shares what it was like to begin her career in Edinburgh, and about her latest studio album, Wax.

Friday, November 9 – Encore: Mary Gauthier

Back in January, Mary Gauthier released a collaboration with veterans she met through SongwritingWith:Soldiers, an Austin-based nonprofit that holds workshops across the country pairing professional songwriters with military members and their families, using music as a route to self-expression and healing. The album, called Rifles & Rosary Beads, shares on-the-ground experiences of soldiers and of the aftermath of their time in combat. Tune in to this special rebroadcast in honor of Veteran’s Day this Sunday.

