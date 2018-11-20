This Week On World Cafe: November 19-23

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe :

Monday, November 19 – Encore: Chick Corea

Listen back to our session with one of the greatest living piano players, Chick Corea. He tells stories about performing with Miles Davis, watching Thelonious Monk play and collaborating with legendary drummer Steve Gadd.

Tuesday, November 20 – Celebrating The White Album

This week in history, The Beatles put out the double album that became known as The White Album, 50 years ago. This episode of World Cafe celebrates that revolutionary recording by listening to some of the demos, outtakes and rehearsals that shaped it.

Wednesday, November 21 – Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves grew up singing traditional country and western music, yodelling and wearing fringe. Listen as Kasey visits the World Cafe to perform songs from her latest album Golden Hour, laughing about her yodelling past, reflects on her rebel spirit and discusses the unexpected ways she has helped shape the music of the “new Nashville.”

Thursday, November 22 – Ruston Kelly

Ruston Kelly was a teenage figure skater in Michigan before he started writing songs. At the age of 17, he moved to Nashville and began writing songs — eventually co-writing a Tim McGraw song. Kelly suffered a drug overdose in 2016, but eventually cleaned up and met the love of his life and now wife, fellow musician Kacey Musgraves. He opens up about this time in his life, and plays live on this episode of World Cafe.

Friday, November 23 – Best Music of 2018

With 2018 coming to a close, it’s time to look back on some of our favorite songs and records of the year. Talia and Kallao co-host this edition, where we celebrate music from Janelle Monáe, John Prine, Neko Case, Young Fathers, Natalie Prass, Gorillaz and more!

Listen to World Cafe every Monday-Friday at 11pm on KXT!