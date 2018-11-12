This Week On World Cafe: November 12-16

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe :

Monday, November 12 – Encore: Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo‘s latest album is a song-for-song cover of the 1980 iconic Talking Heads’ album, Remain in Light. On this throwback episode of World Cafe, we’ll hear an incredible live performance by Kidjo, and some amazing stories from the artist’s musical journey — including the time she whisked David Byrne onstage to perform with her live at Carnegie Hall.

Tuesday, November 13 – Robyn

After almost a decade away, the Swedish pop-icon Robyn has just released a new album, called Honey. In the midst of making her latest compilation, the singer was experiencing simultaneously the end of a relationship and the death of a long-time friend. On this special hour of World Cafe, she explains how she used dance and psychoanalysis to cope with it all, and to create.

Wednesday, November 14 – Young Fathers

While visiting Edinburgh, World Cafe takes a trip to the tiny basement studio where Young Fathers made their Scottish Album of the Year Award-winning album, Cocoa Sugar. Listen as the three band members share unique stories about their upbringing and their musical journeys.

Thursday, November 15 – Encore: David Byrne

Living legend David Byrne tells stories about the songs on his latest solo album, American Utopia — which zooms in on the mind of a dog, the forgotten regions of the brain and a chicken’s idea of heaven. Byrne also reflects on the evolution of his voice since his days as the Talking Heads frontman.

Friday, November 16 – Tom Morello

Tom Morello changed the shape of rock ‘n’ roll with his guitar playing in the band Rage Against the Machine. He joins us to talk about his new genre-bending project, The Atlas Underground, which features an eclectic lineup of collaborations with Marcus Mumford, Portugal the Man, K. Flay and more.

