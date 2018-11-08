Meet Mama Bear (and the artistic mind behind her creation!)

For years KXT has featured the work of a local artist on t-shirts, pint glasses and mugs during our membership campaigns. This year, we’re excited to once again introduce a new design from Brian Forosisky! His KXT Mama Bear design will be featured on exclusive KXT swag during our 2018 Fall Membership Campaign.

About Brian

Brian Forosisky is a graphic designer working in downtown Dallas. He loves camping, anthropomorphic animals and music. You may have seen him behind the drum kit around the Metroplex between the years of 2012 and 2016 with two different bands — Captain Mayo and the Phonos and Supermoon. Give him a shout at [email protected], and check out his previous design for KXT here.

About Mama Bear

Never get between Mama Bear and her locally curated hand-picked music! Find her on t-shirts, pint glasses and mugs during KXT’s 2018 Fall Membership Campaign.

Click here to support KXT and pick up your exclusive Mama Bear swag!