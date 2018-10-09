What’s New with Gini Mascorro — October 8, 2018

October 9, 2018

Monday, October 8, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:

 

 

Adrianne Lenker — “Symbol”

 

SOAK — “Everybody Loves You”

 

The Teskey Brothers —”I Get Up”

 

Villagers — “Fool”

Here’s the full playlist:

SOAK – “Everybody Loves You”

Rainbow Kitten Surprise – “Hide”

Amanda Shires – “Leave It Alone”

The Teskey Brothers – “I Get Up”

Richard Lloyd – “Whisper”

Juiceboxxx – “Ripping Up My Soul”

Houndmouth – “Golden Age”

Tory Sound – “Need To Know”

Mitski – “Nobody”

Adrianne Lenker – “Symbol”

Charley Crockett – “Ain’t Gotta Worry Child”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Lake Street Dive – “Shame, Shame, Shame”

Alyssa Frost – “It’s Easy”

Villagers – “Fool”

Fruition – “Baby Let’s Go”

 

Listen to What’s New with Gini Mascorro every Monday at 7pm on KXT!