What’s New with Gini Mascorro — October 8, 2018

Monday, October 8, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
Adrianne Lenker — “Symbol”
SOAK — “Everybody Loves You”
The Teskey Brothers —”I Get Up”
Villagers — “Fool”
Here’s the full playlist:
Rainbow Kitten Surprise – “Hide”
Amanda Shires – “Leave It Alone”
Richard Lloyd – “Whisper”
Juiceboxxx – “Ripping Up My Soul”
Houndmouth – “Golden Age”
Tory Sound – “Need To Know”
Mitski – “Nobody”
Charley Crockett – “Ain’t Gotta Worry Child”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Lake Street Dive – “Shame, Shame, Shame”
Alyssa Frost – “It’s Easy”
Fruition – “Baby Let’s Go”