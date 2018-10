What’s New with Gini Mascorro — October 29, 2018

Monday, October 29, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Here’s the full playlist:

Deer Tick – “Hey! Yeah!”

Mitski – “Nobody”

Bob Mould – “Sunshine Rock”

Moving Panoramas – “Baby Blues”

The Good, The Bad & The Queen – “Merrie Land”

Jealous Of The Birds – “Marrow”

Rainbow Kitten Surprise – “Hide”

Brett Newski – “Ride”

Laura Gibson – “Tenderness”

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – “Under Lime”

St. Vincent – “Masseduction” (Piano Version)

Billy Raffoul – “Forever”

KT Tunstall – “Little Red Thread”

Leon Bridges – “If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)”

Lissie – “Castles”

Ron Gallo – “Love Supreme (Work Together!)”

