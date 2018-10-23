What’s New with Gini Mascorro — October 22, 2018

Monday, October 22, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
Beirut – “Gallipoli”
Frances Cone – “Wide Awake”
Ron Gallo – “Love Supreme (Work Together!)”
Here’s the full playlist:
Ron Gallo – “Love Supreme (Work Together!)”
The Internet – “La Di Da”
Jealous Of The Birds – “Marrow”
Frances Cone – “Wide Awake”
Tall Heights – “House On Fire”
Fruition – “Baby Let’s Go”
Amanda Shires – “Break Out The Champagne”
The Dream Syndicate – “Hero Takes A Fall”
Beirut – “Gallipoli”
Jamila Woods – “Giovanni”
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – “Why Won’t Heaven Help Me?”
Linda Lyndell – “What A Man”
Fantastic Negrito – “Bad Guy Necessity”
Maggie Rogers – “Light On”
St. Vincent – “Masseduction” (Piano Version)
The Beatles – “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (Esher Demo)
Tom Devil & The Wizard – “Gypsy Charlie”