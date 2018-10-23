What’s New with Gini Mascorro — October 22, 2018

October 23, 2018

Monday, October 22, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:

 

Beirut – “Gallipoli”

 

Frances Cone – “Wide Awake”


Ron Gallo – “Love Supreme (Work Together!)”


Here’s the full playlist:

Ron Gallo – “Love Supreme (Work Together!)”

The Internet – “La Di Da”

Jealous Of The Birds – “Marrow”

Frances Cone – “Wide Awake”

Tall Heights – “House On Fire”

Fruition – “Baby Let’s Go”

Amanda Shires – “Break Out The Champagne”

The Dream Syndicate – “Hero Takes A Fall”

Beirut – “Gallipoli”

Jamila Woods – “Giovanni”

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – “Why Won’t Heaven Help Me?”

Linda Lyndell – “What A Man”

Fantastic Negrito – “Bad Guy Necessity”

Maggie Rogers – “Light On”

St. Vincent – “Masseduction” (Piano Version)

The Beatles – “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (Esher Demo)

Tom Devil & The Wizard – “Gypsy Charlie”

 

