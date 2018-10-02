What’s New with Gini Mascorro — October 1, 2018

October 2, 2018

Monday, October 1, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:

 

Rhett Miller — “Total Disaster”

 

Adia Victoria —”Dope Queen Blues”

 

Lana Del Rey — “Mariners Apartment Complex”

 

Here’s the full playlist:

Rhett Miller – “Total Disaster”

Adia Victoria – “Dope Queen Blues”

The Fibs – “Cut Hands”

Slothrust – “Planetarium”

Royal Sons – “Let It Burn”

The Verbs – “Pleaser”

Lana Del Rey – “Mariners Apartment Complex”

Blood Orange – “Charcoal Baby”

Maggie Rogers – “Give A Little”

Mikaela Davis – “Other Lover”

The Revivalists – “All My Friends”

Mumford & Sons – “Guiding Light”

Sontalk – “I Am A War Machine”

 

