This Week On World Cafe: October 8-12

Monday, October 8 – Encore: Matt Mays

Canadian rocker Matt Mays recreates the sweaty, late-night spirit of his live shows in a studio performance of songs from his album Once Upon a Hell of a Time. He explains how being a synesthete allows him to see the music he’s making as color, and how taking “culture walks” has helped him enjoy the cities he’s visited through nearly two decades of touring.

Tuesday, October 9 – Encore: Amanda Shires

In time since Amanda Shires last visited World Cafe, she’s finished her Masters of Fine Arts, raised a toddler, won Emerging Artist of the Year at the Americana Awards and made a new record called To The Sunset. Listen back to Amanda’s performance of some of her newest songs, and as she talks about embodying a lyric her husband Jason Isbell wrote about her: “Mama wants to change that Nashville sound.”

Wednesday, October 10 – Encore: Frank Turner

Frank Turner has guts, grit, and heart – all of which can be heard on the title track of his latest album, Be More Kind. With punk roots and a love of folk, Turner’s music is filled with social commentary, even though he’s gotten flak from both the left and right sides of the political spectrum for speaking out in the past. He talks about this and more on this episode of World Cafe.

Thursday, October 11 – Encore: Dawes

On this encore episode of World Cafe, Dawes performs live music from their latest album Passwords, and lead singer Taylor Goldmsith tells stories about writing lyrics, climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro with his fiancé Mandy Moore, and the minor medical emergency that inspired one of Dawes’ new songs.

Friday, October 12 – Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo’s latest album is a song -for-song cover of the iconic Talking Heads’ album Remain in Light. She’ll explain how she was introduced to Talking Heads while living in Paris, what motivated her to cover the album, and performing at Carnegie Hall with David Byrne. Tune in for this incredible live performace by Angelique Kidjo.

