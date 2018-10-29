This Week On World Cafe: October 29 – November 2

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe :

Monday, October 29 – The English Beat

On Here We Go, Love, the new album from The English Beat, frontman Dave Wakeling wants to remind everyone that they haven’t skipped a beat (pun intended). He’ll tell the stories behind their new songs and some of the classics, like “Tenderness” and “Save It For Later.” Plus, we’ll hear live performances as we go along with Wakeling and The English Beat.

Tuesday, October 30 – Encore: Dave Matthews Band

Almost three decades in, Dave Matthews’ and his band’s energy and stamina at their live shows will still make your head spin. We’ll hear live performances from their show in Camden, N.J., and an interview with Talia Schlanger and the band. Dave also discusses his new album, Come Tomorrow, and having his song “Crash Into Me” used in the Greta Gerwig’s 2017 film Lady Bird.

Wednesday, October 31 – Needle Drop: Tunes for Halloween

World Cafe celebrates Halloween by dressing up as ghosts and werewolves — while playing appropriately moody music from David Bowie, Nina Simone, Michael Jackson, Echo and the Bunnymen, Warron Zevon and Siouxsie and the Banshees. No candy corn, please.

Thursday, November 1 – Stella Donnelly

Stella Donnelly has a voice that will knock your socks off. While she mostly sings songs that are charming, clever and funny, she also has a serious side. She tapped into this for a song she wrote about the harmful impact of the expression, “boys will be boys.”

Friday, November 2 – Rosanne Cash

Today marks the release of Rosanne Cash’s newest album, She Remembers Everything – her first in nearly five years. On this hour of World Cafe, she discusses the internal journey that led to these songs, and how it was brought about, in part, by her four children. Plus, the list she keeps on her phone for songwriting inspiration.

