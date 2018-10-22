This Week On World Cafe: October 22-26

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe :

Monday, October 22 – Richard Thompson

Spend a full hour with guitar legend Richard Thompson as he performs songs from his latest album 13 Rivers and delivers a live rendition of his classic 1952 single “Vincent Black Lightning,” while revealing the story behind the song. Thompson also reveals the surprising TV show he watches while noodling around on guitar, and which Britney Spears song has something in common with 16th-century dance music.

Tuesday, October 23 – Encore: Mt. Joy

The band Mt. Joy has come a long way since being named one of NPR’s Slingshot Artists in early 2018. With tour dates on the books through early 2019, the band shows no signs of slowing down. On this episode of World Cafe, dig back into the archives to listen to Mt. Joy’s visit, recorded just before their debut album came out.

Wednesday, October 24 – Elvis Costello

Back in July, Elvis Costello cancelled a handful of tour dates to recover from cancer surgery. But he also announced a bright side – that he and his band The Imposters would release a new album in the fall. We’re happy to say that Elvis is in great health, and his new record Look Now is here.

Thursday, October 25 – Mountain Man

As the trio Mountain Man, Molly Erin Sarlé, Alexandra Sauser-Monnig and Amelia Meath (of electronic duo Sylvan Esso) huddle around one microphone to deliver glorious and intimate songs in perfect harmony. On this episode of World Cafe, the three musicians perform live and share the story of a cross-country road trip that led to making their first new album together in eight years.

Friday, October 26 – Graham Coxon

Graham Coxon has enjoyed a healthy solo career since his days alongside Damon Albarn in the band Blur. Coxon’s latest album is the soundtrack for the Netflix series, The End of The F****** World — a dark comedy about two teenagers who steal a car and hit the road. Coxon talks Brit-pop beefs, guitars, and performs what he calls “fun-sized” songs on this episode of World Cafe.

