This Week On World Cafe: October 15-19

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe :

Monday, October 15 – Encore: Neko Case

Neko Case was in Sweden in the middle of recording a song called “Bad Luck,” when she got a phone call explaining that her house in Vermont was on fire. In this encore edition of World Cafe, Neko reflects on that experience, how she fended for herself as a kid in Eastern Washington — and against a stalker as an adult — and how these moments have shaped her life and her music. She also performs live songs from her latest album, Hell-On.

Tuesday, October 16 – NEEDLE DROP: 1993

Remember dial-up internet, when you actually had to wait to connect online? World Cafe does, and this episode we’re celebrating the rise of generation X; the exploding grunge-rock movement, the birth of neo-soul, and alternative going mainstream with the music of 1993. We’ll fondly remember our plaid shirts and our Discmans, and play tracks from Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Mazzy Star and more.

Alejandro Escovedo’s The Crossing tells the story of two immigrant boys — one from Mexico, the other from Italy — growing up in the United States. The inspiration came from Escovedo’s touring partner, Italian musician Don Antonio. They’ll talk about the genesis of The Crossing, and perform songs from this remarkable record.

Thursday, October 18 – Old Crow Medicine Show

Old Crow Medicine Show are celebrating 20 years of making old-timey folk music; a career that has afforded them an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, and winning two Grammy Awards: “Best Folk Album” for Remedy (2014) and “Best Long Form Music Video” for Big Easy Express (2013). Additionally, their classic single, “Wagon Wheel” received the RIAA’s Platinum certification in 2013 for selling over 1,000,000 copies. Their latest album is a Dave Cobb-produced collection titled Volunteer. Ketch Secor and Ann Powers join World Cafe for a solo session in Nashville, to discuss writing the refugee-themed song “A World Away,” and to explain some of the Southern references on the group’s latest disc.

Friday, October 19 – Candi Staton

Over the course of her 50-year career, Candi Staton has seen more than her fair share of highs and lows. Growing up poor in Alabama, and a survivor of domestic abuse, Staton used her voice to change her life by turning her pain into songs. She shares stories of touring with a gospel trio as a teen in the ’50s, befriending Sam Cooke, and eventually singing on stage with Elvis as a solo artist. She’s won over generations of fans with her powerhouse voice and timeless songs. Her latest album is called Unstoppable.

