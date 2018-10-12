The KXT Local Show — October 11, 2018



Thursday, October 11, 2018

Highlights from the show:

Chillamundo –”Just Dreamin'”

<a href="http://chillamundo.bandcamp.com/album/radio-is-on">Radio Is On by Chillamundo</a>

Dead Flowers – “I Might (For Leggz)

Emma Walsh –”Good Grief”

Paper Saints –”Heady Storm”

Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

Chillamundo – “Just Dreamin’”

Larry g(EE) – “Losing You”

Leon Bridges – “If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)”

Dead Flowers – “I Might (For Leggz)”

War Party – “Jellyfish”

St. Yuma – “Woods”

Casual Twins – “Follow You”

Oscar DeLaughter – “You Don’t Know”

Charley Crockett – “I Wanna Cry” (Live in the KXT studio)

Emma Walsh – “Good Grief”

Paper Saints – “Heady Storm”

Barxx – “Restart”

Hello Shannon – “Wander”

Remy Reilly – “No One Knows”

Fantasticboom – “Gabby”

Listen to The KXT Local Show with Amy Miller every Thursday at 7pm on KXT!