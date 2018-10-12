The KXT Local Show — October 11, 2018

Thursday, October 11, 2018
Highlights from the show:
Chillamundo –”Just Dreamin'”
Dead Flowers – “I Might (For Leggz)
Emma Walsh –”Good Grief”
Paper Saints –”Heady Storm”
Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:
Chillamundo – “Just Dreamin’”
Larry g(EE) – “Losing You”
Leon Bridges – “If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)”
Dead Flowers – “I Might (For Leggz)”
War Party – “Jellyfish”
St. Yuma – “Woods”
Casual Twins – “Follow You”
Oscar DeLaughter – “You Don’t Know”
Charley Crockett – “I Wanna Cry” (Live in the KXT studio)
Emma Walsh – “Good Grief”
Paper Saints – “Heady Storm”
Barxx – “Restart”
Hello Shannon – “Wander”
Remy Reilly – “No One Knows”
Fantasticboom – “Gabby”