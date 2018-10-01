Local Music Month on KXT

We’re highlighting North Texas’ thriving music scene all through October.

For the second year in a row, Local Music Month gives KXT listeners and fans the chance to be introduced to homegrown, regional acts by recognizing those artists who make North Texas so unique. During the entire month of October, we’ll be highlighting special local music artists by increasing airtime for musicians from or based in North Texas, featuring local artist on kxt.org and artandseek.org, and hosting a KXT in-studio session and interview with up-and-coming North Texas talent.

Stay tuned for even more exciting local music news. In the meantime, check out the schedule below to see when what we have planned in your neck of the woods.

Friday, October 26

1311 S Ervay St. Dallas

5:30pm – 9pm

Free admission!

Join us for a final blowout celebration of Local Music Month at this scenic Cedars taproom for an evening of brews and tunes from local acts War Party (Fort Worth), Pearl Earl (Denton) and Luna Luna (Dallas). This showcase will be hosted by our friends at Four Corners Brewery, along with Oak Cliff’s Field Day Records. Guests will also receive a free fill from Four Corners Brewery with purchase of an exclusive KXT pint glass. Mark your calendars for this free event to support some great local musicians across North Texas!

WAR PARTY

Frontman/guitarist Cameron Smith and drummer Peter Marsh founded this post-punk Fort Worth band, where they began by playing open-mics at the once beloved FTW dive bar The Grotto. The duo expanded into a full band with the addition of Ricky Williford on lead guitar and trumpet, Tyler Moore on bass, and Chris Waldon on keyboards. Their latest album Pure Destroyer is a 12-song collection of introspective, post-punk pop that is thoughtfully written and recorded.

LUNA LUNA

Modern indie-band Luna Luna has gained significant traction over the last year, leading to sold-out, jam-packed house shows across North Texas and beyond. An all-Hispanic band from Oak Cliff, Luna Luna consists of Kavvi (vocals/producer) and Gilbert Avila (producer/engineer/keys), Kaylin Martinez (drums), Danny Bonilla, and Ryan Gordon. Influences like Tame Impala and Mac Demarco give the band a nostalgic, dreamy sound that highlight Kavvi’s melody-rich style or writing and the band’s smooth, swoony instrumentals.

PEARL EARL

What started as a drunken jam party quickly became a full-fledged, all-female rock band from Denton, Texas made up of Ariel Hartley, Bailey K Chapman, Stefanie Lazcano and Chelsey Danielle. The band began touring nationally and regionally and in 2015 released their debut EP titled Karaoke Superstar.

Pearl Earl’s sound is a psychedelic cornucopia of the glitter and sparkle of glam rock, the space and cosmic intervention of prog, the angst and grit of punk, and the synth pop of the times of neon jumpsuits and disco balls. Their shows have attracted music lovers of all persuasions, earning them multiple regional awards and tour dates galore. Remaining down-to-earth isn’t hard for Pearl Earl, though. Lazcano says, “Every opportunity is a surprise because I don’t expect it. Being able to travel with this purpose is super satisfying.”

Where can local artists submit their music?

Are you a local musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! To be considered for airtime, send streaming and download links (.wav files) to [email protected]. and some brief information about yourself including your name, city and any relevant social media links.