Austin City Limits: St. Vincent

St. Vincent shreds electric guitar, kicking off ACL Season 44.

Annie Clark, the beloved and groundbreaking North Texas-native known as St. Vincent, returns to the Austin City Limits stage for an hour-long visually and sonically-stunning performance. She and her band will play songs from her latest album MASSEDUCTION, and from the 2015 Grammy-winning, self-titled album St. Vincent. Power ballads played on orange and blue electric guitar accompany her bold, emotionally-reckoning lyrics that speak of ambition and notoriety, and of beauty and sorrow.

Here’s a clip of St. Vincent kicking off Season 44 of Austin City Limits:

Watch the full episode this Tuesday, October 9 at 10pm on KERA TV!