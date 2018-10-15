Austin City Limits: John Prine

The “Mark Twain of American songwriting” heads to your television this week.

The Tree of Forgiveness is John Prine’s first album of originals in thirteen years, and the highest- charting album of his 47-year career, debuting at #5 on the Billboard 200. Produced by Dave Cobb in Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, the album features guest appearances by Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires and Brandi Carlile, as well as co- writes with Dan Auerbach, Pat McLaughlin and Phil Spector. Tune in to KERA TV at 10pm Tuesday for Prine’s highly-anticipated eighth appearance on Austin City Limits with a new batch of songs.

Watch John Prine perform “Angel From Montgomery” on Austin City Limits: