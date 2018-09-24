This Week On World Cafe: September 24-28

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe :

Monday, September 24 – Songs from 1988

On this episode of World Cafe, we’re diving into the radical world of 1988. We’ll her music from favorite albums released that year, including U2, R.E.M. Michelle Shocked, The Cocteau Twins and Pixies. So, break out your elastic waistbands, your minivan, your euro tan, and tune in for some throwback tracks!

Tuesday, September 25 – Christine and the Queens

Chris of Christine and the Queens describes herself as pop music’s weird cousin–but we like to think of her as pop’s bright, shiny future. Chris tells the story of choosing her name after meeting a life-changing group of drag queens in London, and gives a really thoughtful explanation of her pansexual identity as we listen to music from her edgy, dance-able new album, Chris.

Wednesday, September 26 – Encore: John Prine

On his latest album, The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine imagines that, in the afterlife, he’ll reunite with his loved ones and at a bar in heaven — and smoke a cigarette that’s nine miles long. On this episode of World Cafe, he’ll perform live and talk about his early days as a mailman, playing Chicago’s open mic nights, and working with Nashville’s finest musicians today.

Thursday, September 27 – DeVotchKa

Nobody sounds quite like the four-piece ensemble DeVotchKa. The striking voice of singer Nick Urata is surrounded by an eclectic band, whose instruments include an accordion, sousaphone, theremin and violin. Their music – often referred to as ‘gypsy-punk’ – has caught the ears of music fans and filmmakers alike, having composed the score for 2006 indie-film Little Miss Sunshine, which earned them a 2007 Grammy nomination for their work on the soundtrack.

Friday, September 28 – Nashville: The War and Treaty

Americana rising stars The War and Treaty is the married duo comprised of Michael and Tanya Trotter. While Tanya got her start in R&B, Michael discovered his musical talents as a soldier in Iraq. The dynamic duo draws inspiration from voices embraced as touchstones across generations and genres — Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Johnny Cash and Nina Simone among them. They’ll share stories from their past lives, teaming up in life and music, and play songs from their debut album, Healing Tide.

Listen to World Cafe every Monday-Friday at 11pm on KXT!