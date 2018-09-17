This Week On World Cafe: September 17-21

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe :

Monday, September 17 – Philadelphia Folk Festival

World Cafe is headed to the campground of the 57th Annual Philadelphia Folk Festival. David Dye shares some highlights from this year’s festival, including some exclusive live performances.

Tuesday, September 18 – Encore: Caroline Rose

Twenty-eight-year-old Caroline Rose’s latest album is a departure from the alt-country sound of her first two albums, embracing a different set of aesthetic values — more casually irreverent and openly engaged with pop forms. Caroline Rose talks with Stephen Kallao about her new sound on Loner, and performs a live set on this episode of World Cafe.

Wednesday, September 19 – Leon Bridges

In this episode, Leon tells stories about growing up in Texas as a dance-loving kid at a football-loving school, and the influence Townes Van Zandt had on his music. We’ll hear music from his sophomore album, Good Thing, featuring songs he wrote about the physical and emotional aspects of real love and courtship.

Thursday, September 20 – Encore: Robert Hilburn on Paul Simon

On the eve of Paul Simon’s retirement from touring and recording music, renowned music critic and author Robert Hilburn joins us to discuss his latest book, Paul Simon: The Life. It follows Simon’s enduring career, exploring the stories behind pivotal moments like the breakout hit “The Sound of Silence,” and his 1986 comeback solo album, Graceland.

Friday, September 21 – Steve Perry

As former front-man of Journey, Steve Perry’s voice can be heard on the band’s hits “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Open Arms” from their 1980s heyday. But after leaving the band in 1987, Steve couldn’t listen to music — at least for awhile. He’ll explain what brought him back to music, and shares songs from his first new album in almost 25 years.

