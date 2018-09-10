This Week On World Cafe: September 10-14

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe :

Monday, September 10 – Live from Newport

World Cafe is headed to the Newport Folk Festival. Hear live music from The Lone Bellow, Margo Price, Toots and the Maytalls, Darlingside, Glen Hansard and lots of Brandi Carlile.

Tuesday, September 11 – Encore: Willie Nelson

World Cafe makes a pilgrimage to Willie Nelson‘s tour bus! Willie released an album called Last Man Standing just days before his 85th birthday. Hear Willie talk about how the deaths of dear friends like Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings influenced the title track, the prank he pulled when he was in the hospital recovering from a collapsed lung and his insights about his favorite form of relaxation.

Wednesday, September 12 –AmericanaFest

This week the most exciting emerging artists of Americana gather together in Nashville to showcase their stuff for AmericanaFest. Celebrate with music by artists who are performing at the fest including Amanda Shires, Richard Thompson and The Lone Bellow.

Thursday, September 13 – Dawn Landes

To make her latest record Meet Me at the River, Dawn Landes was determined to work with Fred Foster -—the Country Music Hall of Famer who signed Dolly Parton and produced most of Roy Orbison’s hits back in the 60s. So, Dawn cold-called Fred. She shares the octogenarian’s reaction, and performs live songs from the album they (spoiler alert) made together.

Friday, September 14 – Jennifer Pyken

Music Supervisor Jennifer Pyken is up for an Emmy on Monday for her work on the hit TV show This is Us. She joins World Cafe this week as a guest DJ. She will share some picture-perfect songs you probably haven’t heard before. as well as a couple of her top movie music moments.

