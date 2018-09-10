The Paul Slavens Show — September 9, 2018

Want to suggest a song for the next Paul Slavens Show? Leave your suggestion here!

“Twisted” — Joni Mitchell, Court And Spark

“Golden Hours (2004 Digital Remaster)” — Brian Eno, Another Green World

“Common Hoax” — Trevor Powers, Mulberry Violence

“A Slow Hot Wind” — Johnny Hartman, The Voice That Is!

“Train Legs” — Reinventing Jude, The Trick Is….

“The Day The World Gets ‘Round” — George Harrison, Living In The Material World (Remastered)

“I Dance Alone” — Toe, Songs Ideas We Forgot

“Aht Uh Mi Hed” — Shuggie Otis, Inspiration Information / Wings Of Love

“East Bound and Down” — Jerry Reed, The Essential Jerry Reed

“Dirty Robot (feat. Kate Moss)” — The Lemonheads, Varshons

“Aerial Boundaries” — Michael Hedges, Aerial Boundaries

“A Winter’s Chill” — Bomethius, As Roses

“Hit Parade” — The Tubes, Now

“Jadoo” — Klaus Doldinger’s Passport, Doldinger Jubilee ’75

“Fletcher Honorama” — Sparks, Sparks

“You And Your Sister (remastered)” — This Mortal Coil, Blood (Remastered)

“Smoke on the Water” — Cyrus Chestnut, Kaleidoscope

“Quark Strangeness & Charm” — Hawkwind, Quark Strangeness And Charm

“So che mi vuoi (It’s for You)” — Mina, Studio Uno

“Special Dark” — Pinkish Black, Bottom of the Morning

“Classic Battle” — Sam Spence, Music From NFL Films Vol. 4

“Wings of Desire” — Strawpeople, World Service

“Aquarian” — Grizzly Bear, Painted Ruins

“Out of the Black (feat. Robyn)” — Neneh Cherry, Blank Project

“Stranded In Time” — The United States Of America, The United States Of America

“Hot Property” — Heads Hands & Feet, Wizz Kids

“Come Meh Way” — Sudan Archives, Sudan Archives

“My Girlfriend’s Girlfriend” — Type O Negative, October Rust [Special Edition]

“Ashokan Farewell (Album Version)” — Jay Ungar And Molly Mason With Fiddle Fever, Songs Of The Civil War

“Release the Kraken” — Ninja Sex Party, Cool Patrol

“Chelsea Morning” — Fairport Convention, Meet On The Ledge: The Classic Years (1967-1975)