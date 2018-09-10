The Paul Slavens Show — September 9, 2018

Want to suggest a song for the next Paul Slavens Show? Leave your suggestion here!
“Twisted” — Joni Mitchell, Court And Spark
“Golden Hours (2004 Digital Remaster)” — Brian Eno, Another Green World
“Common Hoax” — Trevor Powers, Mulberry Violence
“A Slow Hot Wind” — Johnny Hartman, The Voice That Is!
“Train Legs” — Reinventing Jude, The Trick Is….
“The Day The World Gets ‘Round” — George Harrison, Living In The Material World (Remastered)
“I Dance Alone” — Toe, Songs Ideas We Forgot
“Aht Uh Mi Hed” — Shuggie Otis, Inspiration Information / Wings Of Love
“East Bound and Down” — Jerry Reed, The Essential Jerry Reed
“Dirty Robot (feat. Kate Moss)” — The Lemonheads, Varshons
“Aerial Boundaries” — Michael Hedges, Aerial Boundaries
“A Winter’s Chill” — Bomethius, As Roses
“Hit Parade” — The Tubes, Now
“Jadoo” — Klaus Doldinger’s Passport, Doldinger Jubilee ’75
“Fletcher Honorama” — Sparks, Sparks
“You And Your Sister (remastered)” — This Mortal Coil, Blood (Remastered)
“Smoke on the Water” — Cyrus Chestnut, Kaleidoscope
“Quark Strangeness & Charm” — Hawkwind, Quark Strangeness And Charm
“So che mi vuoi (It’s for You)” — Mina, Studio Uno
“Special Dark” — Pinkish Black, Bottom of the Morning
“Classic Battle” — Sam Spence, Music From NFL Films Vol. 4
“Wings of Desire” — Strawpeople, World Service
“Aquarian” — Grizzly Bear, Painted Ruins
“Out of the Black (feat. Robyn)” — Neneh Cherry, Blank Project
“Stranded In Time” — The United States Of America, The United States Of America
“Hot Property” — Heads Hands & Feet, Wizz Kids
“Come Meh Way” — Sudan Archives, Sudan Archives
“My Girlfriend’s Girlfriend” — Type O Negative, October Rust [Special Edition]
“Ashokan Farewell (Album Version)” — Jay Ungar And Molly Mason With Fiddle Fever, Songs Of The Civil War
“Release the Kraken” — Ninja Sex Party, Cool Patrol
“Chelsea Morning” — Fairport Convention, Meet On The Ledge: The Classic Years (1967-1975)