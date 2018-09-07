The KXT Local Show — September 6, 2018



Thursday, September 6, 2018

Highlights from the show:

Remy Reilly – “No One Knows”



The Relatives – “Things Are Changing”



SARRA – “Kerosene”



Cody Jinks – “Head Case”



Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

Remy Reilly – “No One Knows”

Manana Cowboy – “Arkansas”

Little Image – “Bottles”

The Delzells – “Heavy Drapes”

Wesley Jensen – “Spent”

The Relatives – “Things Are Changing”

Paul Cauthen – “Resignation”

Electrik Ants – “Half Pages”

War Party – “Jellyfish”

SARRA – “Kerosene”

Doug Burr – “3356 Romeo”

Kirk Thurmond & The Millennials – “How Low”

The Cush – “Summer’s Gone”

Cody Jinks – “Head Case”

Listen to The KXT Local Show with Amy Miller every Thursday at 7pm on KXT!