The KXT Local Show — September 27, 2018

September 28, 2018


Thursday, September 27, 2018
Highlights from the show:

 

 

Ish D – “Flashlight” (Ft. BeMyFiasco)

Check out Ish D’s Artist Spotlight from our friends over at Art&Seek!

Rhett Miller – “Total Disaster”

 

Andrew Douglas – “Feeling Low”

Reverend Horton Heat – “Whole New Life”

Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

Andy Pickett – “Floral”

Leon Bridges – “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand”

Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians – “What Makes You Happy”

Tomkat – “Teardrops”

Electric Tongues – “Someone Else”

Oscar DeLaughter – “You Don’t Know”

Kinsley August – “Her Nature”

Matthew & The Arrogant Sea – “Traveling Show”

Kalea Sinclair – “I Cry Too”

The Fibs – “Cut Hands”

Trauma Ray – “Relay”

Paul & The Tall Trees – “Crack of Dawn”

 

