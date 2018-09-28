The KXT Local Show — September 27, 2018

Thursday, September 27, 2018
Highlights from the show:
Check out Ish D’s Artist Spotlight from our friends over at Art&Seek!
Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:
Reverend Horton Heat – “Whole New Life”
Andy Pickett – “Floral”
Leon Bridges – “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand”
Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians – “What Makes You Happy”
Tomkat – “Teardrops”
Electric Tongues – “Someone Else”
Oscar DeLaughter – “You Don’t Know”
Kinsley August – “Her Nature”
Matthew & The Arrogant Sea – “Traveling Show”
Ish D – “Flashlight” (Ft. BeMyFiasco)
Rhett Miller – “Total Disaster”
Andrew Douglas – “Feeling Low”
Kalea Sinclair – “I Cry Too”
The Fibs – “Cut Hands”
Trauma Ray – “Relay”
Paul & The Tall Trees – “Crack of Dawn”