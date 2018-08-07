What’s New with Gini Mascorro — August 6, 2018

Monday, August 6, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
Maggie Rogers – “Give A Little”
Psst! Don’t miss KXT 91.7 Presents Maggie Rogers on Wed, Oct. 24 at House of Blues in Dallas!
Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets – “Tokyo Bay”
Dilly Dally – “I Feel Free”
Here’s the full playlist:
Maggie Rogers – “Give A Little”
Glorietta – “I Know”
Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets – “Tokyo Bay”
Lucie Silvas – “Kite”
William Prince – “Breathless” (UK Radio Mix)
Jade Bird – “Uh Huh”
Johnny Marr – “Hi Hello”
Dilly Dally – “I Feel Free”
Lonas – “High School Kids”
Larry (g)EE & Sam Lao – “Central Valley”
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Hunnybee”
St. Paul & The Broken Bones – “Apollo”
Island – “The Day I Die”
John Grant – “Love Is Magic”
Black Pumas – “Black Moon Rising”