What’s New with Gini Mascorro — August 6, 2018

Monday, August 6, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Maggie Rogers – “Give A Little”



Psst! Don’t miss KXT 91.7 Presents Maggie Rogers on Wed, Oct. 24 at House of Blues in Dallas!

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets – “Tokyo Bay”



Dilly Dally – “I Feel Free”



Here’s the full playlist:

Maggie Rogers – “Give A Little”

Glorietta – “I Know”

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets – “Tokyo Bay”

Lucie Silvas – “Kite”

William Prince – “Breathless” (UK Radio Mix)

Jade Bird – “Uh Huh”

Johnny Marr – “Hi Hello”

Dilly Dally – “I Feel Free”

Lonas – “High School Kids”

Larry (g)EE & Sam Lao – “Central Valley”

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Hunnybee”

St. Paul & The Broken Bones – “Apollo”

Island – “The Day I Die”

John Grant – “Love Is Magic”

Black Pumas – “Black Moon Rising”

Listen to What’s New with Gini Mascorro every Monday at 7pm on KXT!