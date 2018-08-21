What’s New with Gini Mascorro — August 20, 2018

Monday, August 20, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Here’s the full playlist:



Cat Power – “Woman” (feat. Lana Del Rey)

Laish – “Dance To The Rhythm”

Aurora – “Forgotten Love”

Sontalk – “I Am A War Machine”

Kurt Vile – “Loading Zones”

Iron & Wine – “Waves Of Galveston”

Margo Price – “Pay Gap”

William Prince – “Breathless (Acoustic)”

Devotchka – “Straight Shot”

Milo Greene – “Move”

Amen Dunes – “Calling Paul The Suffering”

King Princess – “1950”

Bird Streets – “Betting On The Sun”

Naked Giants – “Everybody Thinks They Know (But No One Really Knows)”

Kevin Gordon – “One Road Out (Angola Rodeo Blues)”

Listen to What’s New with Gini Mascorro every Monday at 7pm on KXT!