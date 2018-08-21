What’s New with Gini Mascorro — August 20, 2018

Monday, August 20, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
Here’s the full playlist:
Cat Power – “Woman” (feat. Lana Del Rey)
Laish – “Dance To The Rhythm”
Aurora – “Forgotten Love”
Sontalk – “I Am A War Machine”
Kurt Vile – “Loading Zones”
Iron & Wine – “Waves Of Galveston”
Margo Price – “Pay Gap”
William Prince – “Breathless (Acoustic)”
Devotchka – “Straight Shot”
Milo Greene – “Move”
Amen Dunes – “Calling Paul The Suffering”
King Princess – “1950”
Bird Streets – “Betting On The Sun”
Naked Giants – “Everybody Thinks They Know (But No One Really Knows)”
Kevin Gordon – “One Road Out (Angola Rodeo Blues)”