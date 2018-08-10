WATCH: Leonard Cohen Tribute, Grateful Dead on KERA TV

Get ready for a jam-packed evening of great music this Saturday on KERA TV.

First, a number of star-studded artists like Sting, Elvis Costello and more pay tribute to artist and songwriter Leonard Cohen for Leonard Cohen: Tower of Song. The event features performances and rare interviews with Cohen as well as concert footage.

Leonard Cohen: Tower of Song airs Sat, Aug. 18 at 7pm CT on KERA TV!

Following the homage to Leonard Cohen, Grateful Dead take it back to the 80s with a concert performance in Wisconsin at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre. The 1989 Grateful Dead – Downhill from Here performance captures the band during the peak years of the group’s career.

Grateful Dead — Downhill from Here airs Sat, Aug. 18 at 8:30pm CT on KERA TV!