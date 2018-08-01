Watch Brandi Carlile on KERA TV

Grammy-nominated Americana artist Brandi Carlile takes to the small screen for a Bluegrass Underground performance.

Pull up a couch and cancel your Friday night plans: Brandi Carlile is coming to your living room! Performing underground at The Caverns, in Pelham, Tennessee, Carlile will sing her way through her past pains and newfound happiness with a setlist detailing the realities of parenthood, love and loss, marriage and more. Look forward to tracks from her latest album, By The Way I Forgive You, which delves into the nuances of what forgiveness is and how it’s not an easy, clear-cut path – contrary to popular belief.

Watch Bluegrass Underground: Brandi Carlile in Concert on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 9pm CT on KERA TV!

By the way, we were able to catch up with Brandi at her house in Washington back in February, where she treated us and other guests to an interview and a few songs. Check it out here.