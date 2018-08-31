This Week on World Cafe: September 3-7, 2018

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe :

Monday, September 3 – Live from XPoNential

Every year, World Cafe’s home station WXPN hosts the Xponential Music Festival — featuring an eclectic line-up of established and up-and-coming music artists. This year marked Xponential Music Festival’s 25th year, and to celebrate, we’re airing an hour of live performances by artists including Josh Ritter, Mt. Joy, Darlingside, and Margot Price.

Tuesday, September 4 – Matt Mays

Canadian rocker Matt Mays recreates the sweaty, late-night spirit of his live shows in a studio performance of songs from his latest album, Once Upon a Hell of a Time. He explains how being a ‘synesthete’ allows him to see the music he’s making as color, and how taking “culture walks” has helped him enjoy the cities he’s visited through nearly two decades of touring.

Wednesday, September 5 – Wayne Kramer

Legendary guitarist Wayne Kramer has seen it all – riots, drug deals gone bad, the inside of a prison cell – as well as how dramatically peoples’ fortunes can change. On the next World Cafe, Kramer talks about his new autobiography, The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities, which includes stories from his life and journey co-founding legendary punk-band The MC5.

Thursday, September 6 – Encore: Sunny War

Sunny War cut her performance chops on Venice Beach, busking for nearly a decade, and hanging out with people she calls “gutter punks.” We talk about the drug-induced, near-death experience that landed her in a sober living facility, and how she’s honed a folk-meets-blues-meets-punk guitar style that is both arresting and unique.

Friday, September 7 – Ry Cooder

For the past 50 years, music has been Ry Cooder’s vehicle allowing him to explore the world. From India to Mexico, he’s collaborated with musicians both far and wide – most famously including the Cuban all-stars of Buena Vista Social Club. On his new album, The Prodigal Son, he re-imagines American blues and gospel classics with a collection of new and vintage tracks.