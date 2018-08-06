This Week on World Cafe – August 6-10

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, August 6 – serpentwithfeet

On his debut album, soil, serpentwithfeet blends classical vocal training with his upbringing in a theatrical church. Björk has called him one of the most emotionally generous singers, and you can hear why as he performs songs from his debut album.

Tuesday, August 7 – Jim Lauderdale

Americana king, Jim Lauderdale, just released two records that bookend his career: A new studio album called Time Flies, and a lost collection of songs he recorded with mandolin player Roland White in 1979. Lauderdale shares the story on how they found the tapes and performs live.

Wednesday, August 8 – Needle Drop: Turning the Tables

What are the greatest songs of the 21st century by women and non-binary artists? NPR Music’s Turning the Tables asked a team of music critics and writers, and they came up with an inspiring 200 song playlist. We’ll celebrate with songs from the list by Amy Winehouse, Jill Scott, Margo Price, Corrine Bailey Rae and more!

Thursday, August 9 – Nick Lowe

For over 50 years, Nick Lowe has been a producer, songwriter and performer. From his early days in the British rock group Brinsley Schwartz, to his solo work as a pop artist in the 1980s, and now his collaboration with the instrumental rockabilly band, Los Straightjackets. He’ll talk about the collaboration with the band and share some wisdom from his former father-in-law, Johnny Cash.

Friday, August 10 – ENCORE: Courtney Marie Andrews

Courtney Marie Andrews is one of those rare talents that makes you say: “This is the real deal.” Andrews shares stories about sleeping in tents and gas stations after leaving home at 16 to pursue music, being taught to sing by Aretha Franklin (kind of), and performs music you don’t want to miss from her country-folk album, May Your Kindness Remain.

Listen to World Cafe every Monday-Friday at 11pm on KXT!