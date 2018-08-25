This Week on World Cafe: August 27- 31

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe :

Monday, August 27 – ENCORE: Nashville: Bermuda Triangle

Bermuda Triangle started harmonizing together on porches as pals and turned into one of the most storied new groups in Nashville. The trio is Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard and rising solo performers Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser. Their magic is as much about the friendship as it is about the music – they share some of both on this episode of the World Cafe.

Tuesday, August 28 – ENCORE: Squirrel Nut Zippers

Squirrel Nut Zippers are back with Beasts of Burgundy, their first new album of original songs in 18 years. At the helm is original member Jimbo Mathus. He’s put together a revival that features a new cast of characters like Dr. Sick who includes the saw among the instruments he plays during the band’s performance.

Wednesday, August 29 – David Byrne

David Byrne tells stories about the songs on his latest solo album, American Utopia, which zoom in on the mind of a dog, the forgotten regions of the brain and a chicken’s idea of heaven. Byrne also reflects on the evolution of his voice since his days fronting Talking Heads.

Thursday, August 30 – Amos Lee

Amos Lee’s new record comes out on Friday, and to celebrate we’ll hear live music from his recent concert in Seattle and hang out with the muse who inspired one of Amos’ new songs. Her name is Maya, and Amos met her a couple years ago when she was battling kidney cancer. Amos celebrates Maya’s upcoming 9th birthday and shares some of the songs he sent during treatment to cheer her up.

Friday, August 31 – Meg Myers

On Take Me To The Disco, Meg Myers makes explosive, aggressive rock, coupled with synthesizers, strings and plenty of distortion. She talks about her unusual musical influences and her excellent playlist making skills, along with a live performance.