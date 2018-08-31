The KXT Local Show with Amy Miller — Aug. 30, 2018

August 31, 2018


Thursday, August 31, 2018
Highlights from the show:

KellyMarie — “Darling, Don’t”

 

Andrew Holmes – “The Sailor’s Lament”

 

Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

Tennessee Dixon – “Honey, Won’t You Take Me Back”

St. Yuma – “Woods”

Vanessa Peters – “Get Started”

Beau Jennings – “No One Can Destroy A Song”

Bryce Bangs – “Chasing That Gold”

Brave Little Howl – “Tupelo”

KellyMarie – “Darling, Don’t”

Sealion – “Break My Bones”

Tell Emile – “Prairie Burning”

Andrew Holmes – “The Sailor’s Lament”

Earthchild Imperious – “Moonring”

Cure For Paranoia – “Thrills”

Arlo – “New York, Queens”

 

