The KXT Local Show with Amy Miller — Aug. 30, 2018

Thursday, August 31, 2018
Highlights from the show:
KellyMarie — “Darling, Don’t”
Andrew Holmes – “The Sailor’s Lament”
Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:
Tennessee Dixon – “Honey, Won’t You Take Me Back”
St. Yuma – “Woods”
Vanessa Peters – “Get Started”
Beau Jennings – “No One Can Destroy A Song”
Bryce Bangs – “Chasing That Gold”
Brave Little Howl – “Tupelo”
KellyMarie – “Darling, Don’t”
Sealion – “Break My Bones”
Tell Emile – “Prairie Burning”
Andrew Holmes – “The Sailor’s Lament”
Earthchild Imperious – “Moonring”
Cure For Paranoia – “Thrills”
Arlo – “New York, Queens”