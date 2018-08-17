The KXT Local Show — August 16, 2018

Thursday, August 16, 2018
Highlights from the show:
Maya Piata – “Same Way”
Vincent Neil Emerson – “Willie’s Wall”
Gorden – “Paper Trees”
|Play
|Track
|Time
|
Paper Trees
|
Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:
Oscar DeLaughter – “You Don’t Know”
Reinventing Jude – “Seats to the Sky”
Vincent Neil Emerson – “Willie’s Wall”
The Trees – “Up All Night”
Maya Piata – “Same Way”
Leon Bridges – “Ball of Confusion”
Gawd Almighty – “Easy On The Rock n Roll”
The Hope Trust – “Campaign Button”
Emma Walsh – “Love Of Mine”
Slobberbone – “Meltdown”
Gorden – “Paper Trees”
Siberian Traps – “Lights Keep Blinking”
Madison King – “Homewrecker”
Paul Cauthen – “Resignation”
Polyphonice Spree – “You Don’t Know Me”