What’s New with Gini Mascorro — July 16, 2018

Monday, July 16, 2018
Christine & The Queens – “Doesn’t Matter”
Allen Stone – “Warriors”
Janelle Monae – Pynk (feat. Grimes)
Flora Cash – “You’re Somebody Else”
John Grant – “Love Is Magic”
Parov Stelar – The Sun (feat. Graham Candy)
Hop Along – “Somewhere A Judge”
Dead Soft – “Kill Me”
Mudhoney – “Paranoid Core”
Big Red Machine – “Hymnostic”
Phoebe Bridgers – “The Gold”
Manchester Orchestra – “The Gold” (Nick Waterhouse Remix)
St. Paul & The Broken Bones – “Apollo”
Yuno – “Why For”
Devotchka – “Straight Shot”
Charley Crockett – “Ain’t Gotta Worry Child”
Villagers – “A Trick Of The Light”