What’s New with Gini Mascorro — July 16, 2018

Monday, July 16, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Christine and the Queens – “Doesn’t Matter”

John Grant – “Love Is Magic”

Phoebe Bridgers – “The Gold”

Devotchka – “Straight Shot”

Here’s the full playlist:

Christine & The Queens – “Doesn’t Matter”

Allen Stone – “Warriors”

Janelle Monae – Pynk (feat. Grimes)

Flora Cash – “You’re Somebody Else”

John Grant – “Love Is Magic”

Parov Stelar – The Sun (feat. Graham Candy)

Hop Along – “Somewhere A Judge”

Dead Soft – “Kill Me”

Mudhoney – “Paranoid Core”

Big Red Machine – “Hymnostic”

Phoebe Bridgers – “The Gold”

Manchester Orchestra – “The Gold” (Nick Waterhouse Remix)

St. Paul & The Broken Bones – “Apollo”

Yuno – “Why For”

Devotchka – “Straight Shot”

Charley Crockett – “Ain’t Gotta Worry Child”

Villagers – “A Trick Of The Light”

Listen to What’s New with Gini Mascorro every Monday at 7pm on KXT!