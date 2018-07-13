What’s New with Gini Mascorro – July 9, 2018

July 13, 2018

Monday, July 9, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:

Jess Williamson -“Dream State”

Mondo Cozmo – “Tonight Tonight”

Wye Oak – “It Was Not Natural”

Donna Missal – “Keep Lying”

Here’s the full playlist:

Paul Cauthen – “Resignation”
Shakey Graves – “Mansion Door”
Middle Kids – “On My Knees”
The Decemberists – “Sucker’s Prayer”
The English Beat Starring Dave Wakeling – “You’re Stuck”
George Ezra – “Shotgun”
Christine & The Queens – “Girlfriend” (feat. Dam-Funk)
Dennis Lloyd – “Nevermind”
Manchester Orchestra – “The Gold” (Nick Waterhouse Remix”
Shemekia Copeland – “Ain’t Got Time For Hate”
Rayland Baxter – “Casanova”
St. Vincent – “Fast Slow Disco”

Listen to What’s New with Gini Mascorro every Monday at 7pm on KXT!