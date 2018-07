What’s New with Gini Mascorro — July 30, 2018

Monday, July 30, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Here’s the full playlist:

Bob Moses – “Back Down”

Hana Vu – “Crying On The Subway”

Yoke Lore – “Ride”

Phosphorescent – “New Birth In New England”

Kevin Gordon – “One Road Out (Angola Rodeo Blues)”

The Growlers – “Problems III”

The Verbs – “Simple Kind Of Girl”

Caroline Rose – “Jeannie Becomes A Mom”

Charles Bradley & The Inversions – “Whatcha Doing (To Me)”

Tunng – “Dark Heart”

Gorillaz – “Humility” (feat. George Benson)

Amos Lee – “No More Darkness, No More Light”

Natalie Prass – “Short Court Style”

Ron Bultongez – “Learning To Love”

Neko Case – “Last Lion Of Albion”

Villagers – “A Trick Of The Light”

Listen to What’s New with Gini Mascorro every Monday at 7pm on KXT!