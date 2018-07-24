What’s New with Gini Mascorro — July 23, 2018

Monday, July 23, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
Here’s the full playlist:
Lake Street Dive – “Shame, Shame, Shame”
The Venetian Sailors – “Slomotown”
The Lemon Twigs – “Small Victories”
Island – “The Day I Die”
Thomas Abban – “Sinner”
Mitski – “Nobody”
Curtis Harding – “It’s Not Over”
Superorganism – “Reflections On The Screen”
John Grant – “Love Is Magic”
Greta Van Fleet – “When The Curtain Falls”
Jealous Of The Birds – “Plastic Skeletons”
Billy Raffoul – “Forever”
Sheryl Crow & St. Vincent – “Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You”
Dirty Projectors – “That’s A Lifestyle”
William Prince – “Breathless”
Frankie Leonie – “Johnny Cash”