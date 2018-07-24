What’s New with Gini Mascorro — July 23, 2018

Monday, July 23, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Here’s the full playlist:

Lake Street Dive – “Shame, Shame, Shame”

The Venetian Sailors – “Slomotown”

The Lemon Twigs – “Small Victories”

Island – “The Day I Die”

Thomas Abban – “Sinner”

Mitski – “Nobody”

Curtis Harding – “It’s Not Over”

Superorganism – “Reflections On The Screen”

John Grant – “Love Is Magic”

Greta Van Fleet – “When The Curtain Falls”

Jealous Of The Birds – “Plastic Skeletons”

Billy Raffoul – “Forever”

Sheryl Crow & St. Vincent – “Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You”

Dirty Projectors – “That’s A Lifestyle”

William Prince – “Breathless”

Frankie Leonie – “Johnny Cash”

Listen to What’s New with Gini Mascorro every Monday at 7pm on KXT!