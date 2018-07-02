What’s New with Gini Mascorro — July 2, 2018

Monday, July 2, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
Mitski – "Nobody"
Here’s the full playlist:
Paul McCartney – “Come On To Me”
Sweet Spirit – “Los Lonely Girls”
Curtis Harding – “It’s Not Over”
Shannon Shaw – “Freddies ‘n’ Teddies”
Band Of Heathens – “America The Beautiful”
Priscilla Renea – “Family Tree”
Amos Lee – “No More Darkness, No More Light”
Courtney Barnett – “Charity”
Paul Cauthen – “Resignation”
St. Paul & The Broken Bones – “Apollo”
Mitski – “Nobody”
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Hunnybee”
Calpurnia – “Greyhound”
Flora Cash – “You’re Somebody Else”
Lord Huron – “Wait By The River”