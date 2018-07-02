What’s New with Gini Mascorro — July 2, 2018

Monday, July 2, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Here’s the full playlist:

Paul McCartney – “Come On To Me”

Sweet Spirit – “Los Lonely Girls”

Curtis Harding – “It’s Not Over”

Shannon Shaw – “Freddies ‘n’ Teddies”

Band Of Heathens – “America The Beautiful”

Priscilla Renea – “Family Tree”

Amos Lee – “No More Darkness, No More Light”

Courtney Barnett – “Charity”

Paul Cauthen – “Resignation”

St. Paul & The Broken Bones – “Apollo”

Mitski – “Nobody”

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Hunnybee”

Calpurnia – “Greyhound”

Flora Cash – “You’re Somebody Else”

Lord Huron – “Wait By The River”

