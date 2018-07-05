‘Til Midnight At The Nasher is back and better than ever, with a performance every month through November.

Check out the full lineup and everything else you’ll want to know about the series below. Plus, take a closer look at some of the artists who will be hitting the stage at the Nasher Sculpture Center garden this summer and fall.

About

The Nasher’s yearly series ‘Til Midnight At The Nasher is back for another season of live music, art, food and films, taking place the third Friday of every month from now through November. This free event features local and national bands and musicians followed by film screenings, all surrounded by the Nasher’s world class modern and contemporary art collection. These events start at 6pm and run ’til midnight.

Location

This is an outdoor event taking place at the Nasher Sculpture Center garden, 2001 Flora Street, Dallas, Texas 75201.

Food/Drink

Plan ahead and order a picnic basket from Central Market to enjoy during the event or check out the cash bar, street tacos from Wolfgang Puck Catering and popsicles from Steel City Pops. Picnic dining reservations are available until 4pm the Wednesday before each event by calling the Central Market Lovers Lane catering desk.

Other Info

The Nasher does not allow outside furniture, food or drink. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors and carry on as usual.

Take a look at some of ‘Til Midnight At The Nasher’s 2018 musicians:

June 15 — Dallas Arts District Summer Block Party: This Will Destroy You

Long-running instrumentalists This Will Destroy You will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their eponymous 2008 studio album by performing their record in its entirety. The band will also play the coveted Young Mountain record in full.

July 20 — Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore

Combining two ancient aspects of music — the voice and the harp, respectively — with contemporary technology, Julianna Barwick and Mary Lattimore are noted for their unusual approach to looping effects. Barwick has stunned audiences worldwide with a sound that’s been described by the New York Times as “churchly and vaguely Renaissance, but also very now.” The former Pew Center for Arts & Heritage fellow is one of the most sought-after harpists in the world, collaborating with the likes of Jarvis Cocker and providing musical accompaniment to artist Nick Cave’s “soundsuits” for the Grand Central Station’s 100th Anniversary in New York.

August 17 — Tess Roby

Tess Roby’s live act includes her brother Eliot Roby on guitar. Having premiered her “Ballad 5” single on the influential Dallas music website Gorilla vs Bear last May, Tess Roby is embarking on her first headlining tour this year. Roby’s single was released by Italians Do It Better, the internationally-acclaimed record label that has had a significant impact on the synthesizer-heavy sound of both dance music and soundtracks of the past decade. Roby’s sound fits neatly into their established roster.

September 21 — CCFX

A new super-group hailing from Olympia, Washington, CCFX is the result of a merger between two Olympia pop music outfits, CC Dust and Trans FX. On their debut self-titled EP, artists Chris McDonnell, Mirče Popovic, Mary Jane Dunphe and David Jaques offer a record that is at once a showcase and aberration of what is currently coming out of the Pacific Northwest. Over the course of this palpable evolution, the group has struck that rare yet essential balance between heartfelt sincerity and calculated disillusionment.

October 19 — Exploded View

Exploded View is led by German-English singer Anika Henderson, a former political journalist who made her name under her solo project, Anika. The artist became well-known for her radical reworking of the music of Bob Dylan, The Kinks and Yoko Ono. Her previous recordings were in collaboration with Geoff Barrow of Portishead. She met her new band in Mexico City and their combination of disco beats, punk and spaghetti western guitar takes Henderson’s already original sound into completely new territory.

November 16 — Chulita Vinyl Club

Chulita Vinyl Club is an all-girl, all-vinyl club for self-identifying women of color, which launched in 2014 hoping to provide a space for empowerment and togetherness. Through their performances nationwide, they have established a movement deliberately choosing to only play vinyl with the goal of activating a musical archive that might not otherwise be shared in the age of digital DJs.

*Artist biogrophies provided by Nasher Sculpture Center.

For more information and updates on ‘Til Midnight At The Nasher, visit the Nasher Sculpture Center’s website.