This Week On World Cafe: July 9-13

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, July 9 – Dawes

Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith talks about how detailed lyrics define his songwriting style. Goldsmith shares the story of climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro with his fiance, Mandy Moore, and the minor medical emergency that inspired one on the band’s new songs. The band performs from their latest album, Passwords.

Tuesday, July 10 – Frank Turner

Frank Turner has guts, grit and heart – you can hear it coming from his punk roots and in the folksy title track of his latest album, Be More Kind. In the album he dives back into social commentary, even though he’s gotten flak from both the left and right sides of the political spectrum for speaking out in the past.

Wednesday, July 11 – ENCORE: Lake Street Dive

The band’s four founding members, Rachel, Mike, Bridget and McDuck tell stories about early days of Lake Street Dive when they crammed into Mike’s Subaru to tour and the no-so-early-days, when McDuck accepted an invitation to spend the 4th of July eating hot dogs at Stephen Colbert’s house. Lake Street Dive performs music from their latest record, Free Yourself Up.

Thursday, July 12 – Neko Case

The scream you hear Neko Case let out on the title track of her latest album, Hell-On, comes from an exceedingly real place. Over the past few years, she has fought to find safety from stalking, and while she was in the middle of making her new record, her home was destroyed in a fire. She shares what keeps her going in difficult times and performs live.

Friday, July 13 – The Suffers

Hailing from Houston, The Sufferers have come a long way and overcome plenty of adversity, like Hurricane Harvey and trying to find success in a music industry that wasn’t always welcoming. On Everything Here, you can hear the group showcase their joyous R&B and soulful sound despite the obstacles the band has faced.

