This Week on World Cafe: July 30-August 3

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, July 30 – Stanley Clarke

Stanley Clarke a legend on both the electric bass and the acoustic bass. As a classically trained musician, he’s worked with countless artists over the last several decades, most notably with Chick Corea in Return to Forever. He talks about his latest album, The Message, and shares stories about Tom Petty, Keith Richards and bass peer Jaco Pastorious.

Tuesday, July 31 – Amanda Shires

Since her last appearance on World Cafe over a year ago, Amanda Shires finished her Masters of Fine Arts, raised a toddler, won Emerging Artist of the Year at the Americana Awards and made a new record, To The Sunset. She performs some of her new songs and talks about embodying a lyric her husband, Jason Isbell, wrote about her: “Mama wants to change that Nashville sound.”

Wednesday, August 1 – St. Vincent

For this performance, St. Vincent strips her music down to an acoustic guitar for an intimate performance. She opens up to Talia Schlanger about power, pills, paparazzi, and depression – with plenty of laughs, as well.

Thursday, August 2 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Interest in Rainbow Kitten Surprise hit a “Fever Pitch” (get it?) before they ever left their small-town roots of Boone, North Carolina. Leader Sam Melo, who can flip on a dime from rapping to a high falsetto, talks to Ann Powers about growing up in the Dominican Republic and the band’s new album, How To: Friend, Love, Freefall.

Friday, August 3 – Boz Scaggs

On his new album, Out of the Blues, Boz Scaggs pays tribute to the blues music he first fell in love with growing up in Oklahoma and Texas. Boz tells the story of seeing his first concert, Ray Charles, and shares what it was like when his family recently lost their home in the California wildfires. Boz and his band perform live.

