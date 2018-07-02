This Week On World Cafe: July 2-6

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Two veteran songwriters find common ground on this episode of World Cafe. The Basters’ Dave Alvin and Flatlander Jimmie Dale Gilmore talk about their collaborative album, Downey to Lubbock. Tune in and listen to the two perform live and tell stories about their musical roots.

Tuesday, July 3 – Ray LaMontagne

Known for keeping the details of his personal life to himself, Ray LaMontagne opens up about his family and childhood. Catch an intimate conversation and a performance as LaMontagne plays songs from his latest release, Part Of The Light.

Wednesday, July 4 – First Album, First Song, First Side needle drop

You only have one chance to make a first impression, and these bands and artists nailed it. We’ll be playing the first song from the first side of the first album – songs like “Hold On, I’m Coming,” “Radio Free Europe,” and “Blister in the Sun.” It’s an Independence Day show filled with musical beginnings.

Thursday, July 5 – ENCORE: Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Real

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real have been Neil Young’s backing band. Along with the occasional propensity for getting the giggles, Willie Neslon and his son Lukas share tremendous musicianship and heartfelt songwriting. You’ll hear about it in this encore presentation as Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real take the World Cafe stage.

Friday, July 6 – The Record Company

The Record Company went from making their debut album in a living room in LA to being Grammy nominees, thanks to a winning combination of hustle and heart. They perform live songs from their follow-up album All of This Live and share the surprising similarity between growing up on a dairy farm and touring with a rock band.

