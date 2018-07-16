This Week on World Cafe: July 16-20

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, July 16 – NASHVILLE SESSION: Birdtalker

Zack and Dani Green had been married 6 months when they discovered their uncanny ability to harmonize and write together. Soon after that discovery, Birdtalker was born. The band’s song “Heavy” took off on Spotify before the four-piece group even started touring. They play that and more on this week’s Nashville Session.

Tuesday, July 17 – Dave Matthews Band

In this edition, Talia Schlanger interviews the band’s frontman as he talks about his band’s new album Come Tomorrow and having his song “Crash Into Me” used in the Greta Gerwig film Lady Bird. Dave also talks about the band’s current lineup after violinist Boyd Tinsley’s recent departure from the band.

Wednesday, July 18 – Dessa

Dessa’s latest album was inspired by a unique experiment. She recruited a team of scientists to locate the spot in her brain responsible for a longstanding heartache, and then worked to get rid of that feeling. Tune in as she discusses that experience, being a responsible rapper and what it was like to work with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Thursday, July 19 – ENCORE: War On Drugs

It’s an encore presentation of our session with The War on Drugs. The band performs live music from their album, A Deeper Understanding, which won the Grammy award for Best Rock Album. Lead singer and guitarist Adam Granduciel talks about making the record, discovering Bob Dylan’s music and learning to manage his anxiety.

Friday, July 20 – Low Cut Connie

Adam Weiner is the leader of the piano-rock outfit Low-Cut Connie. Sir Elton John, a fan of the band, even featured Weiner’s music on his Beats 1 radio show. Plus, former President Barack Obama added “Boozophilia” to his Spotify summer playlist. Star endorsements are good, but the music lives up to the hype. Low Cut Connie plays songs from their new album, Dirty Pictures (Part 2), and Adam plays DJ with some of his favorite records.

