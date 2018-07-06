The KXT Local Show – July 5, 2018

Thursday, July 5, 2018
Highlights from the show:
Maya Piata – “Same Way”
Tyler Curtis Rougeux – “Cold Nights, Warm Liquor”
Salim Nourallah – “Moving Man”
Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:
Crushed Stars – “Flowerbomb”
Calhoun – “Georgia”
Brigitte Mena – “Enabler”
David Karsten Daniels – “Reaching”
Claire Morales – “No Telling”
Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians – “Mama Help Out”
Justin Philip Brooks – “Cold Shoulder, Black Heart”
The Orbans – “Like A Liar”
St. Yuma – “Woods”
Ron Baltongez – “Calm”
KellyMarie – “Spotlight Tonight”
Luna Luna – “80’s Tune”