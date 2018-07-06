The KXT Local Show – July 5, 2018



Thursday, July 5, 2018

Highlights from the show:

Maya Piata – “Same Way”

Tyler Curtis Rougeux – “Cold Nights, Warm Liquor”

<a href="http://tylercurtisrougeux.bandcamp.com/album/cold-nights-warm-liquor-2">Cold Nights, Warm Liquor by Tyler Curtis Rougeux</a>

Salim Nourallah – “Moving Man”

Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

Crushed Stars – “Flowerbomb”

Calhoun – “Georgia”

Brigitte Mena – “Enabler”

David Karsten Daniels – “Reaching”

Claire Morales – “No Telling”

Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians – “Mama Help Out”

Justin Philip Brooks – “Cold Shoulder, Black Heart”

The Orbans – “Like A Liar”

St. Yuma – “Woods”

Ron Baltongez – “Calm”

KellyMarie – “Spotlight Tonight”

Luna Luna – “80’s Tune”