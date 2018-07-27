The KXT Local Show – July 26, 2018

Thursday, July 27, 2018
Highlights from the show:
Ron Bultongez – “Learning To Love”
Charley Crockett – “I Wanna Cry”
Cynnamon -“Dancing In The Sun”
Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:
Electric Tongues – ” Someone Else”
Lucky Peterson – “Pounding Of My Heart”
Gollay – “Receptionist”
Static Diary – ” UFO’s”
Pueblo – “Cry Etc.”
Ronnie Heart – “Smoovie”
Anyd Pickett – “Paid”
Scal – “Paths”
Manana Cowboy – “Arkansas”
M3CCA – “Swoogie Woogie”
Rhett Miller “Most In The Summertime”
Pool Lights – “They Come Out Singing”