July Concerts in North Texas

The Texas heat is here, but so is a great lineup of artists.

There is a serious amount of talent making its way to North Texas this month. From local favorites to global performers, be sure to grab you tickets today! Here are a few of the artists stopping by in July:

Sunday, July 8

House of Blues

Having recently released an album earlier this year, Fantastic Negrito takes the stage at House of Blues this month. Coming from a background of life-altering events and near-death experiences, Fantastic Negrito now shares his story to the tone of soulful blues. In his most recent album, Please Don’t Be Dead, he depicts his prediction of what the future holds. The Grammy award-winning performer is sure to make the evening a memorable and emotional one with his unique sound.

Saturday, July 14

Granada Theater

Hailing from Oregon, experimental pop group Unknown Moral Orchestra stops by the South before heading out West with their psychedelic tunes. Inspired by the genres of R&B and soul, if you’re looking for new music to jam out to, it’s here. The group will be at the Granada Theater and tickets are on sale now!

Wednesday, July 18

American Airlines Center

Original members James Iha, Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin return to The Smashing Pumpkins to kick off a summer tour. For this reunion tour, you can hear them delve into their first few albums, take the band back to its roots and perform their new single, “Solara.” This new single is great news for fans, but the reunion tour making a stop at the American Airlines Center is even better.

Friday, July 20

Nasher Sculpture Center

FREE

Take an evening, tune in to some music and tune out the stress. These two artists combine the ancient melodies of the harp and voice with contemporary technology to develop a distinct form of music for their audiences to delight in. This outdoor concert is free at the Nasher Sculpture Center.

Friday, July 20

The Bomb Factory

Bringing authenticity to the stage isn’t something new for Lake Street Dive. Formed in the early 2000s, the distinct jazz-pop-R&B sound of the group has helped the band climb the charts and be featured on shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Conan. Their latest album, Free Yourself Up, sees the band’s latest approach to their mix of tunes. The show is sold out, which could be a testament to their melodies.

Tuesday, July 24

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

In honor of making music for 25 years, Counting Crows has embarked on a tour across North America to celebrate – and we’re lucky one of those summer shows is right here in Irving. With seven studio albums and millions of copies sold around the world, Counting Crows brings a mix of old and new tunes to the stage for all to listen. It seems like just yesterday the band released August and Everything After, but I guess time flies when you’re enjoying the music!

Monday, July 30

The Bomb Factory

Pop duo Beach House makes its way to Dallas for a dream-like performance promoting their latest album titled 7. The Baltimore-based group is frequently spun on KXT, so it’s time to check them out live and witness the enchanting beasts for yourself. They’ll be at the Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum — a fitting location for their ambient genre.

Tuesday, July 31

Club Dada

End jam-packed July with Israel Nash and KXT 91.7 at Club Dada. On the heels of his upcoming release of Lifted, out July 27, this concert is sure to lift your spirits up as the summer heat rolls on and August takes flight. Israel Nash’s take on rock music infused with soul-like lyrics and melodies will have you leaving Dada with a new Texas favorite.