For his new album Be More Kind, UK troubadour (and honorary Texan!) Frank Turner took his most personal leap of faith to date, even venturing into the world of loops and beats, and then across the Atlantic to Fort Worth, where he recorded the album at Niles City Sound.

Prior to his House of Blues show, he stopped by KXT for a candid interview and a performance of two tracks from the album, along with a blast from the past.