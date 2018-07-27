August Concerts in North Texas

From tried-and-true favorites to artists on the rise, August is a great month for music lovers.

Summer is winding down, but great music is not, and we’re pretty excited for the shows headed our way this month. Here’s the full preview of who you might want to see this August in North Texas:

Wednesday, August 8

Three Links

Growing up in a creative household where “The Beatles were like Jesus,” Billy Raffoul developed his musical talents early on as he watched his father perform and picked up the guitar at a young age. Having just released his debut record, 1975, Billy Raffoul is now on tour – and he’s stopping in Dallas. Best described as soulful, low-hewn rock and roll, Raffoul brings deeply personal lyrics he’s kept since he began songwriting. Bonus: Local artist Kirk Thurmond will be opening.

Friday, August 10

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

In their sixth LP, America, Location 12, Dispatch members Brad Corrigan, Chad Stokes and Pete Francis express their hopes for a better tomorrow as they cover topics important to one another. Having developed the LP in near-full isolation, their songs have a “laser-beamed” focus that carries into their live performances to create an emotive, memorable experience you won’t forget anytime soon. America, Location 12 is their first LP in several years, so you definitely won’t want to miss this opportunity.

Friday, August 17

The Nasher Sculpture Center

FREE!

Now on her first headlining tour, Tess Roby’s synthesizer-heavy electro-pop EP, Beacon, hits the stage for the August edition of ‘til Midnight At The Nasher. Hailing from Montreal, Roby shares a slice of her world she’s been setting to music since 2015 – and has finally released earlier this year. The album is a bit of a family affair, as her father and brother join her on guitar.

Thursday, August 23

Majestic Theatre

With her performance a mere two weeks after the vinyl re-release of her fourth studio album, Soul Journey, country-folk singer Gillian Welch is sure to bring her award-winning touch to the Majestic Theatre stage. Joined by long-time performance partner David Rawlings, the duo’s refined harmonies appear like a natural occurrence years after first playing together in Nashville. Welch’s timeless music will leave you itching to discover — or re-discover! — her full catalog.

Friday, August 24

The Statler

The iconic Mavis Staples makes an appearance at Dallas’ historic Statler Ballroom to end August on a high note. As an inductee of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Blues Hall of Fame, it’s pretty obvious that Staples is not one to give anything but her best. She started her career with her family as part of the Staples Singers, and has gone on to become a solo artist performing with a number of other talented artists like Prince, Bob Dylan and many more. On her latest album, If All I Was Was Black, Staples packs a punch with her original songs that combine past experiences with current events.